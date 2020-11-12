unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Annoyed At ‘Patriots’ Who Don’t Visit Veterans’ Graves

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Nov 2020 07:57
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Annoyed At 'Patriots' Who Don't Visit Veterans' GravesArnold Schwarzenegger Is Annoyed At 'Patriots' Who Don't Visit Veterans' GravesArnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger is calling on ‘patriots’ to visit the graves of veterans. 

In the UK, November 11 is known as Remembrance Day. People all across the country wear poppies and participate in a two-minute silence in honour of those who’ve fallen in the line of duty, a tradition long-held since the end of the First World War.

Advert

Over in the US, it’s known as Veterans Day, which has a similar purpose; celebrating all US citizens who’ve served in the Armed Forces, coinciding with Armistice Day. However, according to The Terminator actor, not enough people are paying tribute to veterans.

Check out Schwarzenegger’s video below:

Across two videos, the former Governor of California marked Veterans Day. In the first, he’s filmed visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery, later criticising those who don’t turn up to honour the fallen.

Advert

Schwarzenegger says: 

I just came back from [the cemetery] and I did the first message. Then when I came home, I said to myself, ‘It doesn’t make any sense that in this cemetery where there were almost 100,000 people buried, veterans, there were only like 20 people walking around.’

But then the people, 20,000 or so, go to a political rally where someone promises them to make America great. But the fact of the matter is, those veterans are the ones who made America great, no-one else.

He adds that when Veterans Day rolls around next year, he hopes to see those 20,000 people who claim to be ‘so patriotic… I think it’s a discussion that we should have, the definition of patriotism, let’s talk about it.’

Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger PA Images
Advert

While Schwarzenegger is a registered Republican, it’s a very clear jab at the ‘lame duck’ president Donald Trump.

He’s criticised the POTUS before, earlier taking aim at his environmental action in a Washington Post op-ed, writing that he’s ‘hellbent on reversing decades of history and progress… whether it is [motivated by] political pettiness, shortsightedness or just plain jealousy, I couldn’t tell you.’

In the first clip, the actor thanks those who fought to make America the ‘freest country in the world, and the greatest country in the world’.

Advert

He added, ‘Without them, we would not be such a fantastic, great nation. I mean, there’s a lot of people that claim they’re responsible for making it the greatest nation – for instance, politicians. But that’s all a bunch of nonsense.’

Schwarzenegger then says the men and women who sacrificed their lives are the ‘true action heroes’, adding, ‘From this immigrant, I owe everything to you, everything that happened in my life, all my successes, it’s because of you. Thank you.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Microsoft Ask People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs
Gaming

Microsoft Ask People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Credits

Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter

    @Schwarzenegger

  2. The Washington Post

    Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump can’t erase a decade of clean-air progress with a Sharpie

 