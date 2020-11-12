Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Annoyed At ‘Patriots’ Who Don’t Visit Veterans’ Graves
Arnold Schwarzenegger is calling on ‘patriots’ to visit the graves of veterans.
In the UK, November 11 is known as Remembrance Day. People all across the country wear poppies and participate in a two-minute silence in honour of those who’ve fallen in the line of duty, a tradition long-held since the end of the First World War.
Over in the US, it’s known as Veterans Day, which has a similar purpose; celebrating all US citizens who’ve served in the Armed Forces, coinciding with Armistice Day. However, according to The Terminator actor, not enough people are paying tribute to veterans.
Check out Schwarzenegger’s video below:
Across two videos, the former Governor of California marked Veterans Day. In the first, he’s filmed visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery, later criticising those who don’t turn up to honour the fallen.
Schwarzenegger says:
I just came back from [the cemetery] and I did the first message. Then when I came home, I said to myself, ‘It doesn’t make any sense that in this cemetery where there were almost 100,000 people buried, veterans, there were only like 20 people walking around.’
But then the people, 20,000 or so, go to a political rally where someone promises them to make America great. But the fact of the matter is, those veterans are the ones who made America great, no-one else.
He adds that when Veterans Day rolls around next year, he hopes to see those 20,000 people who claim to be ‘so patriotic… I think it’s a discussion that we should have, the definition of patriotism, let’s talk about it.’
While Schwarzenegger is a registered Republican, it’s a very clear jab at the ‘lame duck’ president Donald Trump.
He’s criticised the POTUS before, earlier taking aim at his environmental action in a Washington Post op-ed, writing that he’s ‘hellbent on reversing decades of history and progress… whether it is [motivated by] political pettiness, shortsightedness or just plain jealousy, I couldn’t tell you.’
In the first clip, the actor thanks those who fought to make America the ‘freest country in the world, and the greatest country in the world’.
He added, ‘Without them, we would not be such a fantastic, great nation. I mean, there’s a lot of people that claim they’re responsible for making it the greatest nation – for instance, politicians. But that’s all a bunch of nonsense.’
Schwarzenegger then says the men and women who sacrificed their lives are the ‘true action heroes’, adding, ‘From this immigrant, I owe everything to you, everything that happened in my life, all my successes, it’s because of you. Thank you.’
