Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Annoyed At ‘Patriots’ Who Don’t Visit Veterans’ Graves

I just came back from [the cemetery] and I did the first message. Then when I came home, I said to myself, ‘It doesn’t make any sense that in this cemetery where there were almost 100,000 people buried, veterans, there were only like 20 people walking around.’

But then the people, 20,000 or so, go to a political rally where someone promises them to make America great. But the fact of the matter is, those veterans are the ones who made America great, no-one else.