Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’ After Getting COVID Vaccine

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Jan 2021 21:49
Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger had some choice words after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live.’

Across the US, there’s been more than 24.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 404,000 deaths. In Schwarzenegger’s home state of California, there’s been more than three million cases and 34,390 deaths.

As vaccines are approved for use, more and more people are starting to receive their first jabs. Schwarzenegger recently got his vaccine, and has advised all of his fans to do the same, whenever they can.

Check out Arnie receiving the vaccine below:

The 73-year-old movie star and former governor of California posted a video to his Twitter account of him receiving the COVID-19 jab at a mass vaccination centre stationed at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Currently, those over the age of 65 in Los Angeles County are eligible to receive the vaccine.

In the video, the actor can be seen in his car wearing a mask as a medical professional administers the vaccine. He tells her, twisting his Jingle All the Way quote: ‘Put that needle down!’

After receiving it, the woman thanks him and says congratulations, before Arnie says to the camera: ‘Alright, I just got my vaccine. I would recommend it to everyone and anyone. Come with me if you want to live.’

In a tweet with the video, Schwarzenegger wrote: ‘Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!’

He added: ‘Thanks for checking me in at @Dodgers Stadium, @MayorOfLA! What a crazy surprise.’

