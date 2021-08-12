Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ To Covid Deniers In Passionate Video

Look, I am an expert on how to build a bicep… there’s no one who knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years. And the same is also with the virus. There are people out there who are experts that studied this year after year after year… Dr. [Anthony] Fauci [has studied viruses] for his entire life, why would you not believe someone like that?

I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.