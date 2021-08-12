Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ To Covid Deniers In Passionate Video
Arnold Schwarzenegger had a message for COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers: ‘Screw your freedom.’
Across the US, there’s been more than 36.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 619,000 deaths and numbers rising due to the Delta variant. Thanks to the rise in misinformation, spurred on by right-wing conspiracy theorists and Tucker Carlson, some people refuse to acknowledge the virus.
Schwarzenegger has been supportive of vaccines, even sharing a video of his first jab. Now, he’s had enough of Americans spreading false information and not considering others during the pandemic.
Speaking to National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman and CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on Tuesday, August 10, The Terminator star aired his frustration at the country still being ‘in a mess’ after a year-and-a-half.
‘There are still people living in denial, there are still people that don’t believe in masks, there are still people out there who say, ‘Well, we don’t have to do social distancing,‘ and all this kind of stuff,’ he said.
‘And I just think that people ought to be reminded over and over that the experts are saying that we have to wear masks, especially when you go indoors, the experts are saying that you should still wash your hands regularly, you should still do social distancing, especially now with this new comeback of the virus, which is the fourth round now, that we have to really go and work together.’
The star continued:
Look, I am an expert on how to build a bicep… there’s no one who knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years. And the same is also with the virus. There are people out there who are experts that studied this year after year after year… Dr. [Anthony] Fauci [has studied viruses] for his entire life, why would you not believe someone like that?
I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.
‘You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do x, y, and z,’ when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious. It’s like, no different than a traffic light. They put the traffic light in the intersection so someone doesn’t kill someone else by accident. You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, I’m going to go right through it.’ Yeah, then you kill someone else.
‘It is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe you can infect someone else, and you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die,’ he added.
The star encouraged everyone to ‘work together on this’ and ‘come together rather than fighting and always just saying, ‘According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.’ Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.’
CreditsArnold Schwarzenegger/YouTube
