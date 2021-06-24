Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Once Sent To Military Prison For An Iconic Reason

PA Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger did some time behind bars in a military prison. The reason can only be described as classic Arnie.

Before he tore up half of Tech Noir as The Terminator, even before he played Hercules in New York, Schwarzenegger was known for being one of the world’s best bodybuilders. While he first shot to fame in Pumping Iron, he was more than reputable beforehand, with his weightlifting legacy solidified by the Arnold Classic annual bodybuilding competition.

Five years after he began weight training, the legend was briefly sent to military prison – of course, it was all in aid of becoming a star.

In 1965, Schwarzenegger was serving in the Austrian Army to complete his one-year mandatory military service, once required of all Austrian males aged 18. While it’s hardly an unfit occupation, it was getting in the way of his heftier training and competitions.

Ahead of the Junior Mr. Europe contest, he went AWOL so he could properly prepare and compete. Obviously, he won, but he was put in prison for a few days as a result. ‘Participating in the competition meant so much to me that I didn’t carefully think through the consequences,’ he earlier said.

Not only was he let out because army officials felt ‘uncomfortable’ with their decision, but they soon supported his bodybuilding, constructing a makeshift gym for Schwarzenegger and giving him all the food he needed to put on the required mass for the Mr. Universe competition. ‘The Mr. Universe title was my ticket to America – the land of opportunity, where I could become a star and get rich,’ he said.

While he came second in 1968, he went on to beat his idol Reg Park just two years later, becoming the youngest Mr. Universe winner in history at the age of 23. Schwarzenegger won Mr. Universe five times, as well as seven Mr. Olympia wins.

His military tale is just one example of Arnie pushing ahead against the grain and being ridiculously successful. Mark Hamill once tweeted about the Austrian asking for advice when he was just starting out. ‘I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles and to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite and became one of the biggest stars EVER,’ he wrote.

‘Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then. I just happen to be a rule-breaker,’ Schwarzenegger replied.