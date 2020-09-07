Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan Responds To Conspiracy Theory He’s Actually Banksy
Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan has spoken out after people began to speculate that he could be the infamous and mysterious street artist Banksy.
Picture the scene: you’ve just got home from school, you’re watching TV while waiting for tea to be ready, and the catchy Art Attack theme tune starts to play.
Knowing you’ll never have enough PVA glue to recreate the artist’s impressive pieces, you’re content with just sitting back and watching the magic happen.
Buchanan was known for both big and small creations, in fact his Big Art Attack pieces were some of my favourite, but now his artistic range has got some people wondering about what else he might be capable of.
Last week, Twitter user @ScouseMan_ shared a theory that Buchanan was responsible for Banksy’s many works of art, and the suggestion gained traction over the weekend, with one social media user writing: ‘Interesting… Neil Buchanan WAS known for his big outdoor pieces utilising multimedia props and items to craft uncanny replicas.’
A range of evidence was presented to support the theory, but we’ve now got a response from Buchanan himself, and I’m afraid it’s bad news for conspiracy lovers.
The artist dismissed the theory outright on his website with a statement titled: ‘Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy.’
It continued:
We have been inundated with enquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story.
Unfortunately this website does not have the infrastructure to answer all these enquiries individually, however we can confirm that there is no truth in the rumour whatsoever.
Neil spent Lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is now preparing to launch his new art collection in 2021.
Thank you and please stay safe.
Of course, Banksy is famously anonymous, so it’s very possible that Buchanan actually is responsible for the street art, and he’s just denying the claims to protect his identity.
Banksy made headlines recently for funding a rescue boat to save refugees in the Mediterranean; actions for which he was widely praised. If he wanted to reveal his identity, and if that identity was Neil Buchanan, then now probably would have been a good time to do it so people could praise him more directly.
The more likely situation, however, is that Buchanan is not Banksy, but just an artist – and heavy metal musician – who enjoyed entertaining kids everywhere with his creativity on ITV, and who is now focusing on the release of his upcoming collection.
The theory was fun while it lasted, but for now Banksy’s identity remains a mystery.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Art Attack, Banksy, conspiracy theory, Neil Buchanan, Now, Street Art
CreditsNeil Buchanan
Neil Buchanan