Artist Reimagines Baby Yoda As All The Disney Princesses

Baby Yoda is truly the belle of the ball among adorable TV characters, and it’s proven impossible not to become entranced by his big, trusting eyes and mischievous nature.

It’s bizarre that it’s taken a 50-year-old bat-eared space baby to unite us as a species, but unite us he has, inspiring a vast library of memes and GIFs.

Now Baby Yoda has been reimagined as a series of Disney Princesses, and I must say he looks surprisingly splendid in a sparkling ballgown and tiara.

Senior Editor at BuzzFeed – and gifted artist – Crystal Ro has drawn The Child as a number of Disney favourites, making dreams come true that we didn’t even know we had.

We see Baby Yoda looking delighted in Cinderella’s crystal carriage, and leaping daringly from a waterfall as free-spirited Pocahontas.

In one picture, we are treated to the sight of Baby Yoda as Belle, sipping soup from Chip in the Beast’s cursed castle. In another we see him sporting Ariel’s fiery red hair while brandishing a fork/comb.

So many sides and moods to Baby Yoda are explored. We get snoozy Baby Yoda in the form of Princess Aurora, and feisty Baby Yoda in Mulan mode, gazing at his reflection as he prepares for battle and, ultimately, self-realisation.

People have fallen in love with this intergalactic twist on beloved Disney classics, from Princess Jasmine levitating a perplexed Rajah using the Force, to Snow White clamping her wide, green lips around a juicy, poisonous apple.

However, some have understandably expressed concern about Baby Yoda/Princess Tiana gazing hungrily down at a nervous looking Prince Naveen. With The Child’s taste for frog meat being well known, it’s unclear whether this fairytale will end in a wedding or an afternoon snack.

One fan declared:

Baby Yoda was rescued by a knight in shining armour so it’s a fact that Baby Yoda IS a Disney PRINCESS.

Another commented:

These are the types of remakes I want to see!

Of course, as The Mandalorian was released via Disney+, Baby Yoda could indeed be interpreted as a Disney Princess, and he does indeed look very at home having swapped his plain robes for royal finery.

With Disney churning out more and more live action remakes, Baby Yoda would be the ideal fit for a pair of glass slippers should he ever want to swap planet-hopping adventures for a more decadent lifestyle.

You can catch The Mandalorian on Disney+ now.