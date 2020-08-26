Ash’s Pikachu Might Finally Be Evolving Into A Raichu

As [Goh] watches [Ash] and Pikachu, he suddenly realizes he wants to get a Pikachu of his own! The laboratory head, [Professor Cerise], tells him about an outbreak of Pikachu, so he decides to immediately head there to investigate.

A lot of Pikachu have been digging ‘Thunderstones’ out of the rock face and used their power to evolve into Raichu… and then Ash’s Pikachu finally evolves into a Raichu as well thanks to a ‘Thunderstone’ discovered by a very obliging female Pikachu?!