Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Have Hilarious Response To Celebrity Showering Debate

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have had a hilarious response to the celebrity shower debate going around Hollywood.

In the continued debate around showering that you never realised you needed to hear about so badly on a Thursday morning, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made sure to have the last laugh on the trend that is sweeping the US.

On August 11, Kutcher took to Instagram to post a comedic video, captioned, ‘This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks’, where he pokes fun at Kunis for trying to bathe their children.

Check it out:

In the comedy sketch, Kutcher can be heard questioning Kunis’s decision to ‘put water on’ their children. He says: ‘You’re putting water on your children. Are you trying to melt them?’

Kunis cannot keep a straight face throughout, hiding her face in the towel and unable to look at Kutcher who continues to perform for the camera.

Kutcher continues: ‘Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous, what’s going on? That’s like the fourth time this week!’ Kunis can barely keep a straight face while looking at Kutcher, the stint being ‘too much’ for her.

Kutcher ends the video by teasing Kunis: ‘They’re body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?’

The video comes as a response to a trend and debate around how many times people shower. The likes of Jake Gyllenhaal told Huffpost how ‘more and more’ he sees bathing as ‘less necessary, at times’.

Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa also entered the conversation in an interview with Access Hollywood, reassuring fans that he was not ‘starting any trends’ and that he showered, ‘trust me’. He said: ‘I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f*cking water, don’t worry about it.’

Meanwhile, Dwayne The Rock Johnson also took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the hot topic. He said how he was in fact, the ‘opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb’. He even revealed how he showers an impressive three times a day. Which had some followers concerned for his body’s natural oils, which Kutcher may be referencing in his spoof Instagram video with Kunis.

The Instagram post also comes after the couple appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast, Armchair Expert, on July 27, in which Kunis and Kutcher admitted to not bathing their two children every day.

In the podcast, Ashton admitted that while he washes his ‘armpits and crotch daily’, he doesn’t wash anything else. He said: ‘I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.’ Kunis noted that she does wash her face ‘twice a day’ however, and that Kutcher will ‘throw some water’ on his after a work-out, to ‘get all the salts out’.

Shepherd joked how the pair’s washing habits make them look like ‘water conservationists’, something The Rock will not be labelled as anytime soon.

The post has racked up almost 1.5 million views, and while some may disagree with the celeb’s bathing trends, why not take a happy medium somewhere between the Rock, Kunis and Kutcher? One shower a day, to save water unlike the Rock, but also to make sure your colleagues don’t end up hating you when you come into work on day three of not washing.

