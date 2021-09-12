Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out By College Football Fans’ ‘Take A Shower’ Chant

ESPN

As Ashton Kutcher tried to provide some commentary on college football, he was drowned out by fans chanting ‘take a shower.’

Back in August, Kutcher and Mila Kunis managed to spark debate over how often we should all have a wash. ‘I don’t wash my body with soap every day. I wash pits and t*ts and holes and soles,’ the Friends with Benefits star said, while her partner added, ‘If you can see the dirt on [children], clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.’

Advert 10

Suddenly, celebrities’ bathing habits became a major talking point. Actors all around the world were suddenly being quizzed on how often they wash – for reference, The Rock showers all the time, as does Jason Momoa, while Jake Gyllenhaal finds it ‘less necessary’.

The 43-year-old Two and a Half Men star appeared on ESPN’s live College GameDay commentary segment on Saturday, September 11, ahead of Iowa vs. Iowa State. However, nearby fans kept chanting, ‘Take a shower.’ Nevertheless, Kutcher soldiered through and seemed totally unfazed.

While speaking on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast alongside Kunis, Kutcher admitted, ‘I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.’

Advert 10

Amid the viral discourse and backlash, Kutcher and Kunis playfully responded with a video during bath time with their kids.

‘You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water? That’s like the fourth time this week! Their body oils are gonna be destroyed! What are you trying to do?’ Kutcher jokingly shouts in the clip.