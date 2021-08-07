unilad
Ashton Kutcher Zoom Bombs Middle School Training Session

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 07 Aug 2021 12:04
We all know Zoom calls can be pretty boring, but it’s safe to say this one was far from that after Ashton Kutcher hopped on the call.

The No Strings Attached actor ‘Zoom bombed’ Cunningham Middle School’s training session, leaving the Texas-based teachers pretty surprised.

Apparently, the training session was aimed at getting teachers excited about the upcoming school year and, after Kutcher attended the training session, I’m sure all the teachers were left excited for more than just the school year ahead.

One teacher who was part of the call was 8th-grade science teacher Jennifer Juarez, who explained that she literally dropped everything when she saw Kutcher pop up.

She recalled to kiiitv:

In the middle of the presentation, we had a Zoom bomber come in, and they were like ‘who is it?’ And then Ashton Kutcher came on and he said hi to all the teachers and I was setting up my classroom and I literally dropped, like, everything out of my hands and I had it on my smart board and I just ran to my smart board and I was so excited.

Watch local news coverage of Kutcher’s surprise appearance here:

While chatting to the group of teachers, the Valentine’s Day actor applauded them all for what they do, explaining both his mum and sister are teachers as well.

I think we can all agree we’d all pay a lot more attention in our work Zoom sessions if someone like Kutcher was part of it.

Take note, employers.

