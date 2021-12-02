Astroworld: Concert From Hell Documentary Released Weeks After Fatal Event Receives Instant Criticism

Sipa/Alamy

A new documentary about last month’s tragic events at Astroworld has received instant criticism.

This week, Hulu released the already divisive Astroworld: Concert From Hell, less than one month after 10 people lost their lives during the Astroworld festival.

On the evening of November 5, after Travis Scott took to the stage, the crowds surged forward with deadly consequences. Scott is now facing a $2 billion lawsuit filed by 282 plaintiffs connected to the tragedy, while questions have been raised about how exactly this incident could have been allowed to happen.

Alamy

It’s understood that Astroworld: Concert From Hell will explore what happened that terrible night, as well as the immediate aftermath.

The following synopsis has been given on the Hulu website:

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.

Although certainly topical, many understandably feel the documentary makers should have waited a bit longer to tell this still unfinished story, with many of those affected still being in the very early stages of grief.

The comments were turned off in a tweet from @saint about the streaming announcement, but this hasn’t stopped many people from retweeting and expressing their thoughts on the matter, with one Twitter user describing the documentary as ‘literally so weird and disrespectful for those who died in the concert’.

Another accused Hulu of ‘trying to profit off a tragedy’, blasting the doc as ‘sick as f*ck’ while a third argued that there’s ‘no way any actual thought or care’ could have gone into a film made within such a short time period.

This comes shortly after half of the bereaved families rejected Scott’s offer to cover funeral costs of all those who died during his concert.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the lawyer for 14-year-old John Hilgert’s family described the gesture as ‘demeaning and inappropriate’, adding ‘of all the things this case is about, that’s the least of any concern’.

UNILAD has reached out to Hulu for comment.

