Attack On Titan: The Final Season Is Coming This December Funimation

Attack on Titan‘s final season will arrive in December this year.

The critically-acclaimed anime will begin its conclusion before the end of 2020, with a new trailer setting the stage for all-out war – the likes of which we’ve never experienced.

It’s based on the best-selling manga series by Hajime Isayama, also on its way out with only a few chapters left to go. The release date was confirmed in a press release on NHK’s website, Japan’s national broadcaster.

Check out the trailer for Attack on Titan‘s final season below:

Attack on Titan: The Final Season will premiere on December 7 on NHK in Japan and ‘later this year’ on Crunchyroll in the US.

Funimation, a streaming service which also hosts in the show in the UK, the US, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and Brazil, also confirmed the season would drop later this year with a new trailer. The first three seasons of the show are also available to stream on Hulu.

Attack on Titan season four Funimation

As per the streaming platform, the synopsis reads: ‘With Eren and company now at the shoreline and the threat of Marley looming, what’s next for the Scouts and their quest to unravel the mysteries of the Titans, humanity, and more?’

For the uninitiated, the anime sees a world in which humanity lives within cities with enormous walls to protect them from ginormous, man-eating giants, known as Titans. In the first season, Eren Yeager his friends vow to take down the Titans after a horrific tragedy.

Attack on Titan season four trailer Funimation

However, the last season looks equipped with the show’s most epic spectacle yet, with apocalyptic warfare on the horizon between man and monsters.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season hits NHK on December 7, before dropping on other streaming services later this year.