Avatar 2 Producer Shares Behind The Scenes Photos And It Looks Amazing 20th Century Studios/jonplandau/Instagram

It’s been months now since we learnt the Avatar crew were heading back to New Zealand to start production on the sequels, and yet our knowledge of the upcoming films remains scarce.

Up until now, we’d really only been given concept art for the upcoming sequels – giving us the first look at our return to Pandora – and a few shots of the set courtesy of producer Jon Landau, none of which really gave us an idea of what we can expect in the coming months and years.

Now though, Landau has shared some behind-the-scenes action shots on his Instagram page, giving us a glimpse at the kinds of action we can expect to see on Pandora. One particular photo even shows a fierce-looking gun battle taking place.

‘Garrett, Richard Bluck (2nd Unit DP) and the Kiwi team have been getting some great shots. Keep it up,’ Landau wrote alongside the picture. In another shot, 2nd Unit Director Garrett Warren could be seen giving stuntman Steve Brown some notes before a take.

The pictures, which show a number of people wearing armour and holding heavy-looking weaponry, seem to suggest humans will once again head into battle on Pandora – although it’s not known whether they’ll target the Na’vi again.

In fact, any and all details regarding the plot – both for Avatar 2 and all the other sequels currently in development – are being kept a closely guarded secret, so really we know very little about the project.

avatar 2 concept art 20th Century Fox

However, Landau did previously say we can expect Avatar 2 to tell the story of the Sully family, with the film expected to explore ‘what one does to keep their family together’.

He explained:

Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives.

The behind-the-scenes photos come a whole four months after Landau confirmed production on the sequel was resuming, with crews heading back to New Zealand to start shooting in May.

‘Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week,’ he wrote on Instagram on May 21, alongside a picture of two vehicles the team would be using to help shoot the films.

‘Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more,’ he concluded at the time.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the stars of the 2009 blockbuster hit, are returning for the sequels along with Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

Avatar 2 is set to hit cinemas on December 17, 2021.