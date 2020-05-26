Avatar Producer Jon Landau Confirms Production Will Resume Next Week
Before we can return to Pandora, they need to go back to New Zealand; production on the Avatar sequels will resume next week.
Across the breadth of the film industry, work on movies has paused due to the current pandemic. With New Zealand nearly on the other side of the virus, Avatar’s sequels are the first major features to resume operation.
On Friday, May 23, producer John Landau confirmed crews were heading back to the country, writing on Instagram the ‘sets are ready… and we couldn’t be more excited’.
It’s been 11 years since James Cameron’s titanic spectacle hit cinemas. The original film – starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver – sat atop the worldwide box-office for many years with its $2.78 billion gross, until Avengers: Endgame became king of the world with $2.79 billion.
On returning to New Zealand, Landau told RNZ that only a small crew were resuming production and they’ll go into quarantine for a fortnight beforehand. ‘We’re bringing back far fewer people than we had last year when we were filming. We’re bringing really those who are essential to our filming needs,’ he said.
Landau explained:
We feel very comfortable because of the actions of your government and also the responsibility the people took to really curb the virus there. So we feel we’re coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we’ve worked with.
We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times… we feel a responsibility to really illustrate how you can do it the right way and we’re thankful to be given the opportunity.
The franchise was in constant development throughout the 2010s, undergoing swathes of delays in the path to bring just one of four planned sequels to the screen, the last of which is slotted for release in 2027. Cameron attributed the ‘very involved’ writing process and the complications of underwater motion-capture technology to the setbacks.
In 2018, BBC News reported the sequels were titled Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa respectively – although, Cameron noted these are subject to change.
On what we can expect from Avatar 2, Landau said:
This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.
I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives.
Worthington, Saldana, Weaver and Stephen Lang are all set to return, alongside Titanic alumnus Kate Winslet – who had to hold her breath for seven minutes underwater while filming.
Avatar 2 is set to hit cinemas on December 17, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Avatar, Avatar 2, Avatar Sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, Film, James Cameron, New Zealand
CreditsRNZ and 2 others
RNZ
Jon Landau/Instagram
BBC News