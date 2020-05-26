Avatar Producer Jon Landau Confirms Production Will Resume Next Week

We feel very comfortable because of the actions of your government and also the responsibility the people took to really curb the virus there. So we feel we’re coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we’ve worked with.

We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times… we feel a responsibility to really illustrate how you can do it the right way and we’re thankful to be given the opportunity.