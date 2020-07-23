Avatar Sequel 'The Legend Of Korra' To Stream on Netflix This Summer CBS Television Distribution

The Legend Of Korra – the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender – will be available for Netflix users in the US from August 14 onwards.

For those yet to watch this charming, funny – and above all adventurous – animated spin-off series, The Legend Of Korra originally aired on Nickelodeon in 2012, and kept fans enthralled for four seasons.

The story picks up some 70 years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and follows headstrong, hot-tempered 17-year-old protagonist Korra as she begins her airbending training.

Set in the same universe as Avatar: The Last Airbender, characters in The Legend Of Korra are divided into four societies defined by a natural element: Air, Water, Earth, and Fire.

It is up to young Korra to keep peace within this once war-torn land, all while mastering her skills and finding her own place in the world.

Season one of The Legend Of Korra currently holds a 100% critics score and an 84% viewers score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the writing quality and animation style, as well as the handling of an array of socio-political issues.

Avatar sequel

Each of the three seasons of Avatar: The Airbender have been available for US viewers to watch on Netflix since May, renewing enthusiasm for this fascinating, mysterious universe.

Indeed, as reported by TV Guide, a group of teenage TikTok stars have even written and performed various musical versions of the original series.

US subscribers can watch The Legend Of Korra from August 14 onwards.