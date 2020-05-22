Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Most-Watched Show On Netflix This Week Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender has become the most-watched show on Netflix following its release last week.

The arrival of the beloved Nickelodeon show was highly anticipated, with fans counting down the days until Aang’s adventures would be available to watch at their leisure on the streaming service.

When the show finally did arrive, on May 15, dozens of excited viewers took to social media to express their delight, with many hitting the ‘play’ button almost as soon as it was made available.

So it’s not all that surprising that The Last Airbender became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows this week, but it is impressive that it managed to knock the Netflix fan favourite Dead To Me off the top spot.

The second season of Dead To Me arrived on the platform on May 8 and has held first place ever since, as fans of the show indulged once again in the dark comedy surrounding the lives of friends Jen and Judy.

Though Dead To Me definitely has a strong fanbase, ultimately it was no match for the faithful Avatar supporters, and this week it dropped to fourth place on the most-watched list.

The Last Airbender takes place in a world divided into the Four Nations; Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. Aang, a monk from the Southern Air Temple, finds himself tasked with mastering the elements of Water, Earth, and Fire in order to stop the Fire Nation’s conquest of the world.

The series came to an end after three seasons in 2008, but with every single episode now available on Netflix fans are able to relive the story over and over again.