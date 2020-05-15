Avatar: The Last Airbender Is On Netflix Now

Avatar The Last Airbender Netflix

I hope you’re ready to re-live all the fantastical elements of your childhood, because Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available to stream on Netflix US.

While many beloved children’s shows have recently found their new home on Disney+, fans of the animated Nickelodeon show have been left wanting, eagerly awaiting the day when Aang would arrive on Netflix.

The Last Airbender began airing in 2005 and ran for three seasons before coming to an end in 2008. It earned itself a flawless score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and after 12 long years the entire story of Aang and Avatar’s many other characters will now be available to stream in full. Fans in the UK were treated to the series arriving on Netflix late last year, but now it’s hitting Netflix US too.

The series takes place in a world divided into the Four Nations, namely Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. It follows the story of Aang, a monk from the Southern Air Temple who had to master the elements of Water, Earth, and Fire in order to stop the Fire Nation’s conquest of the world.

Every single episode of the show is available to watch from today, May 15, though it’s not clear how long it will stick around for on the streaming service. Hopefully it will be quite a while, but either way fans have a good excuse to drop everything – not that there’s ever much to drop, these days – and enjoy an Avatar bingeing session.

The arrival of the show will allow fans to prepare for Netflix’s live-action reboot of the original Avatar series, which is expected to drop later this year, provided the recent global events don’t get in the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix US and UK now.