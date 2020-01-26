Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Remake Is ‘Coming This Year’ To Netflix

Avatar The Last Airbender thought to arrive on Netflix in 2020 Nickelodeon/Netflix

A live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender is expected to arrive on Netflix this year.

The fantasy-adventure series was one of the most popular cartoons of the mid-2000s, when it aired on Nickelodeon, so the news of a sophisticated live-action remake has been welcomed by fans of the show.

Progress seems to have been slow, however, since the announcement was first made in 2018, with fans getting impatient to see the characters back in action.

The live-action series will follow the adventures of its animated counterpart, which told the story of 12-year-old Aang and his friends in a world split into four nations based on the elements; the Air Nomads, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and the Water Tribes.

Each nation was home to a select few people who could control their nation’s element, known as ‘Benders’, though there was one character capable of using all four elements; namely, the Avatar.

Unfortunately, Netflix still hasn’t revealed an official release date for the new show, though it has teased fans by adding Avatar: The Last Airbender as a listing on its site.

Netflix list The Last Airbender on their site Netflix

The programme has no cover art, but the listing includes the year ‘2020’, indicating the series is only months away. Obviously, 2020 has only just begun, so it could be that the remake isn’t arriving until December 2020, but we’ll remain optimistic and hope The Last Airbender will arrive this side of Summer.

Netflix has also included a description on the listing, which reads:

Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. Then, everything changed. The animated show’s original creators helm a live-action take on Aang’s story.

The information might be minimal, but I think it’s enough to get excited about. Hopefully Netflix will reveal an official release date soon!

