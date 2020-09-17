Avengers' Anthony Mackie And The Fall's Jamie Dornan Lead 'Jaw-Dropping' Horror Synchronic Well Go USA Entertainment

‘There are things far worse than death.’ Avengers star Anthony Mackie and The Fall’s Jamie Dornan lead the first chilling trailer for Synchronic.

The new sci-fi horror-thriller comes from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the acclaimed filmmakers behind the twisted, hypnotic universe of Spring, Resolution and 2017’s The Endless.

The first trailer hints at a somewhat grisly, mind-bending nightmare, as two paramedics decipher the sinister link between accidents across the city.

Check out the trailer for Synchronic below:

The official synopsis for Synchronic reads: ‘When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Mackie) and Dennis (Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene.’

It adds: ‘But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality – and the flow of time itself.’

The film, which also stars Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides, earned rave reviews coming out of 2019’s Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Synchronic Well Go USA

The Playlist’s Jason Bailey called it ‘jaw-dropping… the kind of brainy, absorbing, all-out thrilling cinema that’s in dangerously short supply these days’.

While the film doesn’t have a UK release date at the time of writing, it’s hitting cinemas and drive-in theatres across the US on October 23. The directors earlier posted a statement to social media, explaining: ‘We want to be very clear: at the time of writing this, we personally wouldn’t go to an indoor movie theater, so we can’t encourage you to.’

They added: ‘If you do go to see it in an indoor theater, please adhere to all guidelines. We love and miss the theatrical experience, so let’s work together to stop the spread of the virus.’