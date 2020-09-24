unilad
Avengers Deepfaked With John Krasinski As Captain America

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Sep 2020 09:59
Avengers Deepfaked With John Krasinski As Captain AmericaAvengers Deepfaked With John Krasinski As Captain AmericaMarvel Studios/Shamook/YouTube

Chris Evans’ Captain America is iconic. However, an incredible new deepfake is giving fans an alternate reality with John Krasinski in the role. 

The Office star, most known for his affable, mischievous performance as Jim Halpert, has been breaking out of his sitcom shell for some time now.

However, while enjoying worldwide success as a sitcom household name, Krasinski was once in contention for Captain America in the MCU. While he was unsuccessful, deepfake technology has provided us with a glimpse at what might have been.

Check out Krasinski as Captain America in the deepfake below: 

Courtesy of YouTuber Shamook, a notable creator of deepfakes, Krasinski’s face is uncannily layered on top of Evans in a host of scenes from Avengers: Assemble, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier.

While Evans’ voice remains intact, Krasinski’s likeness really suits the role. Considering his appearances in the likes of 13 Hours and Jack Ryan, there’s no doubt he’d have been a great Steve Rogers – that said, Evans was born for the role.

Emily Blunt, fellow actor and Krasinski’s wife, also missed entering the MCU as Black Widow due to a clash of production schedules. While the role ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson, both the Edge of Tomorrow star and Krasinski are happy they had the flexibility for other projects as a result.

Blunt told Yahoo! Movies

I don’t think I would have been able to do a lot of projects that I’ve loved doing. I think that was a nerve-wracking prospect for me to not be able to choose, and the choices I have are often all I have, so you can’t really plan for anything else.

You can’t predict what’s going to happen, what’s going to catch fire and what’s not, so if I make the choice for me, and not because I’m contracted I think that’s an exciting prospect.

Krasinski would go on to direct and star in A Quiet Place alongside Blunt, a horror hit he says wouldn’t be possible if he became Captain America.

A Quiet PlaceA Quiet PlaceParamount Pictures

He explained, ‘I think A Quiet Place definitely wouldn’t exist. There are benefits, and Chris Evans seems to be having a wonderful time. I love Chris, I’ve been a friend of his for a while. Those movies are so much fun and I love watching them, I tell him I’m first in line to see his new movies.’

The actor added, ‘It’s that zen thing of let life take you where it may and I never would have been here if I had gotten Captain America.’

Cameron Frew

