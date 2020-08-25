Avengers: Endgame Deepfaked With Trump As Thanos Is Hilarious And Terrifying Marvel Studios/CBS

A hilarious and equally terrifying video of President Donald Trump deepfaked as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame appeared on The Late Show.

The clip, which sees various prominent Republican politicians cast as supervillains, comes amid the Republican National Convention taking place this week in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump’s head was superimposed over Thanos, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest villains, and he can be seen clutching onto a golf club – a not-so-subtle reference to the president’s favourite hobby.

You can check out the clip here:

In the hilarious parody, Trump is joined by US attorney general William Barr, whose face has been placed on an alien beast, while daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband senior advisor Jared Kushner are cast as Thanos’ Endgame henchmen.

Of course, the cast wouldn’t be complete without the first lady Melania Trump, who stars as Hela, the godlike villain from Thor: Ragnarok.

Captain America’s arch nemesis Red Skull is played by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and even Mike Pence pops in to say hello, seemingly playing himself rather than a character.

In the video, the Trump-Thanos hybrid can be heard saying: ‘I don’t take responsibility at all’, while snapping his fingers, making US Postal Service mailboxes disappear and conjuring up statues of problematic historical figures like Confederate general Stonewall Jackson in their place.

Avengers: Endgame Deepfaked With Trump As Thanos Is Hilarious And Terrifying CBS

The clip aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after he discussed a statement released by the Republican Party, in which it promised to ‘continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda’. However the Republican Party opted not to produce a new platform for the convention, citing concerns over the ongoing pandemic as the reason.

In a statement, the RNC said:

The RNC has unanimously voted to forego the Convention Committee on Platform, in appreciation of the fact that it did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement.

‘That’s not a political party, that’s a cult,’ Colbert said in response to the statement, before joking that the lack of a platform ‘makes sense,’ because of ‘how much Trump struggles to get down from platforms.’

The party has been widely criticised for opting to forgo a platform in favour of supporting Trump’s agenda. The RNC hasn’t specified on any particular goals or policies at all, unlike the Democratic Party, which has put forward a 91-page long platform.