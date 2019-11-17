Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Teases Return Of Thanos

Marvel Studios

Dread it, run from it, Thanos will return all the same (well, maybe).

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie of all time, and quite possibly the most epic cinematic event many people will get to experience.

As the closing chapter of the Infinity Saga, the three-hour extravaganza brought Thanos’s tyrannical genocide across the universe to an end… or did it?

Check out the trailer for Avengers: Endgame below:

Endgame has been out on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital download for quite some time now, already coming packed with a few deleted scenes here and there for viewers to enjoy.

However, Marvel’s Infinity Saga box set is a different league: all 23 films, in glorious 4K UHD, in a fancy limited edition casing. It’s the dream (however, it does cost $549.99 and is only available in the US).

What’s particularly important to note is the extra content: namely, a lot more deleted scenes. One of the most widely discussed cut scenes has to be the interaction between Tony Stark and his grown-up daughter (played by Katherine Langford).

Marvel Studios

However, there’s another that could have major implications. You’ll remember Black Widow sacrificing herself for the soul stone. Like Gamora (in that timeline), her fate is sealed – she’s dead, forever (the Hulk even confirmed that he tried to bring her back, but to no avail).

However, a new deleted scene with the Ancient One teases the purple Titan’s return. While actively killing someone cannot be reversed, willing them out of existence via the Infinity Gauntlet isn’t quite as permanent.

Marvel Studios

So, could Thanos perhaps make his return in the next big Avenger team-up movie? Who knows, but with all the deleted scenes, there’s plenty of extra content for incisive fans to get their teeth into.

Commenting on the new box set and deleted scenes at an Empire magazine Q&A, Kevin Feige, Marvel Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer, said:

I like sharing those scenes. And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.

Thanos did say he was inevitable after all…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]