Avengers: Endgame Officially Passes Avatar To Become Highest Grossing Film Of All Time

Disney/Marvel Studios

Well, it’s finally happened after months of trying, and a cheeky re-release, Avengers: Endgame has officially become the highest-grossing movie ever.

The news is sure to delight Marvel-heads around the world who have been desperate for Endgame to unseat Avatar from the top of the box-office ever since it was released earlier this year.

Of course, it’s worth noting that as Disney bought Fox they now own the Avatar properties as well, so they’re technically in competition with themselves…

But while the studio wins either way, so too do the Avengers have final victory over those blue, jungle-dwelling creatures.

Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel recently revealed the new global intake for Avengers: Endgame was $2.7892 billion in raw grosses, which is $500,000 more than the James Cameron’s Avatar, which was released in 2009.

Disney added they expect an additional half a million dollars for Avengers to roll in by tomorrow, July 22, too.

It’s an impressive feat for Endgame to unseat Avatar, which has been sitting pretty at the top of the Box Office for the past ten years. However, thanks to a slight re-release around the July 4 weekend (which put the film back in 2,000 theatres), the totting up of overseas grosses, a huge over-performance in China, and 10 years of hard work by Marvel, Endgame finally did it.

20th Century Fox

Marvel and Disney announced the inevitable news at, you guessed it, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, as Forbes reports.

It was a safe bet Endgame would take the title – the film had a $1.223 billion opening weekend, and sailed past Titanic (yup) in less than two weeks.

Marvel Studios

Endgame earned around $629 million in China alone, a whopping 75 per cent jump up from its predecessor Infinity War. Had the Marvel movie only taken the ‘average’ 29 per cent of its grosses from China, it probably wouldn’t have surpassed Cameron’s epic.

And while, if you take domestic inflation into account, Avatar sold more tickets in North America than Endgame, it seems the Box Office figures speak for themselves. Cameron certainly has his work cut out for Avatar 2.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]