Avengers Fans ‘Glad’ Marvel Took Endgame Deleted Scene Out Of Film

The launch of Disney+ has brought a number of newly-unveiled deleted scenes, sparking plenty of debate among movie fans.

One of the most widely discussed cut scenes has to be the interaction between Tony Stark and his grown-up daughter in Avengers: Endgame, a two-minute scene that points towards Tony’s eventual tragic fate.

Despite its poignancy – and a touching appearance by Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) – the Russo brothers opted to leave it out, fearing the number of endings within Endgame could well take away from the weighty emotional impact.

The scene takes place in an otherworldly realm, accessed by Tony after he snaps his fingers with the Iron Gauntlet. It appears to be the very same dimension visited by Thanos after his own universe-changing snap.

It is here where Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) encounters the future version of his daughter Morgan (Langford), now a young woman who sadly knows all too well how the story will end.

Morgan can be seen reassuring her father, after he remarks, ‘I guess it worked’:

Yeah, it worked for me. I got to live, grow up. For you, I can’t answer.

After expressing her pride in Tony’s heroic sacrifice, Morgan told him:

I’m happy we had the time that we did and that you were there for me until you couldn’t be.

At this point, Tony responds, ‘If you’re happy, I’m happy’, before kissing her and, of course, leaving everyone blubbing with a well-placed ‘I love you 3,000′.

It’s lovely stuff, but directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo knew it had to go, explaining their reasoning in the directors’ commentary.

Joe Russo said:

This is originally what happened after Tony snapped his fingers, We sent him to what we would call the Way Station to mirror what had happened to Thanos with his daughter in Infinity War.

He continued:

When we put this in the film, we felt like it ground the movie to a halt, and he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy, […] When you have too many sequences in a row, you can dilute the value of each one of them.

You can check out the heart-rending scene for yourself below:

Deleted Avengers: Endgame scene of Tony & Grown-up Morgan after he snapped pic.twitter.com/akuOUOid56 — tony stark updates (@616tones) November 12, 2019

Anthony Russo also explained how it could have been difficult for audiences to connect with adult Morgan, having only known her as a child:

Because this adult version of Morgan was never in the film, as we would watch it in post, we started to feel like we didn’t have a lot of emotional connection. Even though this is a wonderful actor, we didn’t have a lot of emotional connection to the character because we had never seen her before.

Although the sweet scene has led to widespread relief at little Morgan turning out okay, many fans agree it wouldn’t have fitted right within the movie, dragging out the ending and changing the tone.

One person tweeted:

Not a big fan of the deleted scene with grown up Morgan. The best way I can describe it; it’s a little too clean. It doesn’t feel like the emotional heart wrench it should have been. I’m kind of happy it was cut.

Another said:

Am glad the Russo brothers didn’t include this clip in [the] official version. Because the way Tony Stark died, it defines the whole arc of MCU Iron man perfectly. The hologram message to Morgan will be meaningless if this clip were shown before.

Even if it wasn’t right for the – already lengthy – story arc, it’s still a treat to get another glimpse of Tony Stark and Morgan together once more.

