Avengers Stars Pay Tribute To Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman

As we all try to comprehend Chadwick Boseman’s death, his fellow Avengers have paid tribute to the Black Panther star.

The 43-year-old passed away in his Los Angeles home, with his wife and family by his side, after suffering from colon cancer for four years.

The actor’s indelible performance as King T’Challa was a generation-defining turn for fans across the world. Among the tributes, his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars have assembled.

Captain America actor Chris Evans wrote: ‘I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King.’

Thor’s Chris Hemsworth wrote on Instagram: ‘Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP.’

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the MCU’s Hulk, tweeted: ‘All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.’

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: ‘It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.’

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, posted a photo of Boseman visiting a child in hospital, writing: ‘Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend. RIP Chadwick.’

Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine, wrote: ‘I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god. forever and ever.’

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, wrote on Twitter: ‘THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed… RIP.’

Angela Bassett, who starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther, wrote on Instagram:

This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother… ‘thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’ All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.’ #WakandaForever

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson also described Boseman as ‘someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure.’

She added: ‘I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.’

Marvel Studios’ chief creative officer Kevin Feige also penned a statement:

Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.

Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele also described Boseman’s passing as a ‘crushing blow’. The actor had been diagnosed with colon cancer, but didn’t release the news to the public. Instead, he powered through multiple movies, press tours and red carpets, with the diagnosis unknown to his fans.

