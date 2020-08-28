Ayo Edebiri To Replace Jenny Slate As Missy In Big Mouth
Just two months after Jenny Slate stepped down from voicing Missy on Big Mouth, comedian and actor Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to take her place.
Slate said she would no longer voice Missy in the Netflix animated comedy as she is white, and didn’t feel it was right for her to play a mixed-race character.
‘At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I,’ she wrote on Instagram at the time. ‘But Missy is also Black and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.’
While Slate will continue to voice Missy for the majority of the fourth season, as her parts were already recorded prior to her decision to step down, Edebiri will take over in the penultimate episode.
Speaking to Variety, Edebiri explained how she relates to the character after experiencing an ‘uncomfortable childhood.
She said:
I was definitely a very uncomfortable child, so I think the show speaks to that and a lot of those feelings, which still resonate with me as an adult.
I’m back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ is Bill Clinton’s autobiography and Nelson Mandela’s autobiography and a translation of ‘The Iliad’ in Latin. I was a true dork. So, I don’t think I have to go too far to connect with Missy.
Co-creator Andrew Goldberg explained that Slate was originally going to voice Missy throughout the entire fourth series, as they wanted Edebiri to make the role her own, rather than attempting to match Slate’s portrayal of the character. Edebiri has also joined the writers of the show for the fifth season.
Speaking about the evolution of Missy, Nick Kroll, one of the show’s creators, said:
It’s about Missy’s continued evolution as a person — that she has all of these different parts of who she is. There’s the sidelines Missy and the more sexually adventurous Missy, mirror Missy, and then also this Missy that she’s been discovering [in Season 4] through hanging out with her cousins and really taking a look at her Black identity.
While Edebiri said the change of voice at the end of the upcoming season is ‘a nice farewell to Jenny in that moment,’ while paying ‘homage to Jenny’s performance but also ‘bringing something new’. She added: ‘The voice I found is also because of the work Jenny did, too.’
Kroll added:
This allows us to talk about this particular character’s growth in a way that we hope to talk about all of our characters’ growth. This change of actor is a heightened version of that, but a good example of how our characters are always evolving.
Slate’s decision to step down came after the Black Lives Matter movement prompted the industry to re-evaluate its portrayal of Black characters.
Topics: Film and TV, Ayo Edebiri, Big Mouth, Jenny Slate, Missy, Netflix