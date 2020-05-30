Baby Yoda Early Designs For The Mandalorian Released And They’re Super Creepy

Baby Yoda Early Designs For Mandalorian Released And They're Super Creepy Disney+

Baby Yoda has become somewhat of an icon in the last year, even bagging the elite title of ‘most popular baby’ in 2019.

Even to non-Stars Wars fans he’s absolutely fricken’ adorable, but sadly, that wasn’t always the case…

Baby Yoda is without question the star of The Mandalorian, but if designers had stuck with their original drawing of him, I’m not confident that would have been the case.

The fifth episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which shows off behind-the-scenes access of the hit Star Wars series, shows just what Baby Yoda looked like in the early designs.

Go on, take a look. But, I won’t lie, it ain’t pretty.

Baby Yoda Early Designs For Mandalorian Released And They're Super Creepy Disney+

I can’t be the only one who thinks that couldn’t look any less like a baby if it tried. In fact, those ear hairs suggest he’s more of an Elderly Yoda than a Baby Yoda.

In the show, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau explained:

We got lots and lots of drawings. Some of them were too cute, some of them were too ugly, some of them were the wrong proportions.

Thank the Lord they decided to go down the cute route rather than this monstrosity is all I can say.

Check out a few of the other designs that were floating around here:

Baby Yoda Early Designs For Mandalorian Released And They're Super Creepy Disney+

Baby Yoda Early Designs For Mandalorian Released And They're Super Creepy Disney+

Without a doubt those designs look a lot more similar to the OG Yoda, but they don’t quite fit the bill of ‘Baby Yoda’ somehow.

Looking back at the final Baby Yoda design, they definitely made the right choice.

You can stream Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+ now.