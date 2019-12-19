Baby Yoda Is Evil And The Evidence Is Breaking Fans’ Hearts

Disney+

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but our beloved Baby Yoda might not be as cute and innocent as we thought. The seventh episode of The Mandalorian shows a darker side to our tiny, green, doe-eyed friend – spoilers ahead.

Just to cover my arse, I repeat: SPOILERS AHEAD.

The adorable Baby Yoda has won over the hearts of the world but in episode seven, The Reckoning, he does something no one would expect.

Baby Yoda, a.k.a The Child, randomly Force chokes Cara Dune. The episode then ends on a cliffhanger, with Baby Yoda captured and Mando and Cara overwhelmed by Gideon and his legion of Death Troopers. Yes, I am also questioning everything in life now too.

There are several theories behind Baby Yoda’s shocking actions.

One fan’s theory is Baby Yoda was cloned from the actual Yoda, or that Gideon in fact plans to clone Baby Yoda to create his own troop of some kind. Their reasoning for this theory is that Baby Yoda was given to Dr. Pershing earlier in the season for ‘extracting the necessary material’.

On the other hand, the Hollywood Reporter dismisses the theory Baby Yoda is a clone as they argue the Force actually ‘comes naturally’ to our tiny friend.

The article reads:

Prior to Baby Yoda’s use of his Force healing abilities, Kuiil comments that the child isn’t a product of genetic engineering or cloning. Kuiil’s knowledge comes from having become familiar with the technique during his days of indentured servitude for the Empire and there’s no reason not to consider it trustworthy. This gives us confirmation that Baby Yoda is not a clone of the Jedi Master Yoda and that his abilities in the Force come naturally.

So, if Baby Yoda isn’t an evil clone out to get everyone, why did he attempt to kill Cara? Well, one fan on Twitter thinks that Baby Yoda knows something about Cara that Mando doesn’t…

They said:

Why was Baby Yoda force-choking Cara? Mando said “Cara is my friend!”, but Baby Yoda was shaking his head in response to that. Did he sense something?

(Spoiler) #TheMandalorian Why was Baby Yoda force-choking Cara? Mando said "Cara is my friend!", but Baby Yoda was shaking his head in response to that. Did he sense something? pic.twitter.com/2Bm6nTYiA9 — iobcaar (@iobcaar) December 18, 2019

Despite people’s reservations about how genuine Baby Yoda is, most fans are still backing him and worrying about his welfare following the dramatic ending of the seventh episode. Some have even threatened to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions if anything happens to him.

Episode eight – the final episode of the hit series – will air on Friday December 27, when Baby Yoda’s fate will be revealed…

