Baby Yoda Merch Is On The Way Just In Time For Christmas

Since the launch of Disney+ last week, viewers have been left enchanted by one show in particular: The Mandalorian. More specifically, they’re obsessed with one character within that show: Baby Yoda.

So fans were left a little bit disappointed that they couldn’t purchase any merchandise of the little fella following the launch of the show, particularly because Christmas (and therefore the Christmas shopping period) is fast approaching.

Not to worry though because you’ll soon be able to buy that very merchandise, with Disney preparing to release a number of products all tied to the character – as of yet simply called The Child.

There are already two T-shirts available – costing $22.99 and $25.99 respectively – with more clothing and accessories becoming available in the coming days. Amazon, Kohl’s, Target, Macy’s, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and Zazzle will all carry the upcoming merch, as well as Disney Stores, shopDisney, and Disney theme parks.

Fans will be able to pre-order the merch and an additional cuddly toy sometime in the next few weeks, with more products expected to debut within months.

DesignByHumans has two colour options of the T-shirts available, with the black one seen below:

The decision not to release any Baby Yoda merch before The Mandalorian‘s release was reportedly a creative one, with the show’s creator wanting to keep the character under wraps for as long as possible.

Jon Favreau told Entertainment Tonight:

I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogues and things like that. So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, with the first three episodes having so far been well received by viewers.

Baby Yoda, who was revealed at the end of the first episode and who is actually called The Child, isn’t actually a younger version of Yoda; he’s just the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda and looks a lot like you’d expect a baby version of him to look like.

Basically, he’s absolutely adorable and people all over the world agree, so hurry up with that merch please Disney.

