Back To The Future Cast Reuniting 35 Years After Film First Released Universal Pictures

Great Scott! Stop what you’re doing right now – I mean it – because I have some great news: the cast of Back to the Future is reuniting for a one-off special.

It will all be done virtually as part of Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series on YouTube in support of Project Hope, with the likes of Christopher Lloyd, aka Doc Brown, and Michael J Fox, aka Marty McFly, coming together 35 years after the film was first released.

Lea Thompson, who played Marty’s mother in the franchise, Lorraine Baines, will also be involved and joined Gad in a short but sweet video earlier this week to make the announcement.

You can check out Gad’s official announcement below:

In the video, Gad pretends to be Zoom-bombed by the one and only Thompson, before the two reenact the scene from the first movie in which Marty McFly wakes up only to be greeted by his mother as a teenager.

Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise, then suggests bringing the cast of Back to the Future together ‘to raise money for charity’, to which she responds: ‘Yes, yes, because you’re my density… I mean, destiny’ – throwing it back to when a young George McFly attempted to chat her character up.

Aside from Thompson, Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox being confirmed, we’ve been left in the dark about which other cast members will be joining the reunion, although an Instagram post by Gad suggested there are seven individuals who haven’t been identified yet.

Basically, if the reunion is anything like the one given to us by The Goonies, it’s going to be absolutely epic.

The reunion will air on Gad’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 9am PT (5.00pm BST).