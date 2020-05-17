Bad Boys 3 Almost Killed Off Will Smith’s Character In Epic Alternate Ending
Warning: Spoilers.
Bad Boys for Life was the ‘90s action-packed nostalgia we all needed, but it almost came to a very different ending.
If you haven’t seen the film yet, quite frankly, what are you doing with your life? However, you might want to look away now.
The Bad Boys for Life finale sees an intense flame-filled showdown between Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey, Kate del Castillo’s Isabel Aretas and Jacob Scipio’s Armando Aretas, who had just found out Mike was his father.
Isabel attempts to shoot Mike and accidentally hits her son, but fortunately Armando isn’t killed and is instead sent to prison.
While the revelation that Mike is Armando’s father was always destined to be in the script, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have revealed that the ending changed from what they had originally read.
Fallah told Digital Spy:
We had all these different endings, and then with the editing we used test audiences. You always try to have the feedback of the audience to see which ending was the best. And we got elements of every ending and put them all together.
‘We didn’t know how to wrap it up necessarily. So that’s why we had to try multiple versions. We did a lot of different versions,’ El Arbi added. ‘One of the potential endings, which ended up being a favourite among the pair, saw Isabel kill herself while trying to murder Mike.’
He continued:
When she sees that all is lost, she wants to jump into the fire willingly, and she wants to take Mike Lowrey with her. Because, you know, she thinks the son is dead, so let’s all die together.
That was a version that was pretty epic and pretty Greek tragedy. It was too much, maybe [but] we’ll never know.
But, as anyone who has seen the film before will know, the film finishes with Mike visiting Armando in prison, looking like it could easily lead to a Bad Boys 4.
At this stage, the directors say they don’t know whether there will be a fourth movie, they did admit they had thought about ‘all the different directions you could go with the storyline’.
El Arbi explained:
You also imagine, like in the Fast & Furious movies, what if they’re in another country for a big part of the movie? What happens then, you know? And stuff like that. What if there’s a bigger conflict between both of them?
I think that there’s a lot of potential with developing the other characters. You start thinking: what if they have an even bigger part in the fourth movie? So, all of these elements were playing in the back of our heads when we were shooting.
Come on guys, Bad Boys 4 has got to happen.
