Bad Boys For Life Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah To Lead Ms. Marvel Series For Disney+
Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct ‘at least one episode’ of the Ms. Marvel series for Disney+.
The duo have been reported to be directing a 60-minute episode of the upcoming series; it’s currently unknown if they will direct any others.
There were reports of the two being in talks with Marvel back in June, but there had been no confirmation on what projects they may be working on.
Speaking to Comicbook.com at the time, El Arbi and Fallah dubbed themselves ‘huge Marvel fans’.
El Arbi said to the online publication:
There was nothing yet concrete. If we find something that we really love and that fits to our personality then, yeah, for sure, we go for it. It would be an honour to work with them. We are exploring at this point.
We are looking for what is the right character, right storyline to go. If they have something, if we have something, I hope that very soon we find something and we can work with Marvel or DC, as well.
According to The Direct – which broke the news of the two directing an episode of Ms. Marvel yesterday, September 4 – the series will start production this autumn and will run until spring 2021.
Not sure exactly who Ms. Marvel is? Let me explain. Ms. Marvel was a name first associated with Carol Danvers, who later took on the identity of Captain Marvel. The name was to passed on to Danvers’ teen protégé Kamala Khan, a teenage Pakistani Muslim living in New Jersey, who will be the focus of the new series.
Ms. Marvel will be the first series from Marvel with a Muslim lead character. People have taken to social media to express their excitement for the upcoming series.
One person wrote:
DAMN,I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M GONNA SEE A PAKISTANI MUSLIM GIRL KICKING ASS IN MAINSTREAM MEDIA. SO F*CKING HAPPY. PLEASE BE GREAT.
Another said they were ‘so hyped’ for the Ms. Marvel series.
Other people have applauded the choice of having El Arbi and Fallah direct, as the duo are Muslim themselves.
Someone wrote, ‘I’m so happy they are having Muslim directors for the show!’, while another Twitter user wrote, ‘Nice to see that they are getting Muslim directors to direct the series.’
It’s thought Ms. Marvel will drop on Disney+ late 2021 or early 2022.
