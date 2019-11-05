Bad Boys For Life Second Trailer Just Dropped

Sony Pictures

The second trailer for Bad Boys For Life has dropped. Whatcha gonna do?

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s sweary, loveable cops were last seen together 17 years ago in Bad Boys II.

Now, at a slightly more mature age, the boys are back, and if the latest trailer is anything to go by, their antics won’t be any less explosive this time around.

Check out the latest trailer below:

The threequel is being directed by Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with the star duo reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence). There’s little known about the plot, aside from the duo returning to take down a drug cartel in Atlanta.

Also returning is Joe Pantaliano as Captain Howard, as well as franchise newbies Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, Paola Nuñez and DJ Khaled (yes, really).

The official synopsis for Bad Boys For Life is:

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys For Life.

The first film, Bad Boys, saw the two pals protect a witness to a murder while investigating theft of heroin from an evidence locker in Miami. The sequel saw the pally police officers attempt to curb the flow of MDMA into Miami.

A third Bad Boys film languished in production hell for quite some time. Michael Bay was the former captain of the franchise, but he bowed out of the project early on.

As reported by CinemaBlend, Bay said:

Pretty soon they’re going to be old boys, okay. Pretty soon they’re going to be retired cops instead of active-duty cops. It’s taken a long time to get that thing going, and I’m not involved in getting it going. They should get it going soon, though. You could definitely get Martin and Will to be funny again – those were fun movies to do.

The original film grossed more than $141 million at the worldwide box office, helping to launch Smith and Lawrence further into stardom.

Check out the trailer for the original Bad Boys below:

After years of uncertainty, the boys are – nearly – back in town. Grab your Tropical Fruit Bubblicious and Skittles, this shit’s about to get real.

Bad Boys For Life will hit UK cinemas on January 17.

