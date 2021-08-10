Bam Margera Compares Himself To Britney Spears As He Sues Jackass Creators

PA

Bam Margera has filed a lawsuit alleging his civil rights were violated when he was fired from the upcoming Jackass sequel, comparing his treatment to that of Britney Spears.

Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze, among others, claiming that he was forced to sign a ‘wellness agreement’ which forced him to undergo drug testing multiple times a day. In the suit, Margera describes living under the terms of the agreement as ‘psychological torture’ and ‘draconian’, while making references to Britney Spear’s conservatorship.

Advert 10

PA Images

The skateboarder claims that due to his mental and physical health issues, his treatment and subsequent firing from the film amounted to illegal discrimination under the Unruh Civil Rights Act and California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

According to Margera, in order to be allowed to film on set he was forced to take supervised breathalyser tests, give urine and hair follicle samples and take medication on FaceTime with a studio representative under the terms of the wellness agreement, which he says he was ‘coerced’ into signing by Knoxville and Tremaine while he was in rehab.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that he was ultimately fired after ‘one of the numerous drug tests [he] was forced to submit to demonstrated that he was taking prescription Adderall’, which Margera said he was prescribed to treat his attention deficit disorder.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘Margera did not slip up,’ the complaint says. ‘He followed the provisions of the Wellness Agreement to a tee, at great personal cost. Defendants’ treatment of Margera exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margera is using the lawsuit, which also names Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks, to claim that he is the true creator of Jackass, and that the upcoming Jackass 4: Forever is his intellectual property.