Bam Margera Rips Jackass Family In Social Media Rant

bam__margera/Instagram/PA Images

Bam Margera has slammed his Jackass co-stars in a new social media post.

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old claimed he was removed from the upcoming Jackass 4, with other videos taking aim at Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine. Sources close to the production said they were making ‘an effort to get Bam help again’.

In his latest Instagram rant, he says his Jackass ‘family’ has betrayed him and made things extra difficult. However, it’s attracted the defence of Steve-O, who’s stood up for his co-stars in the comments.

After discussing his visit to a woman in Florida who’s helped other celebrities, Bam says his son’s crying has been making him go ‘more batsh*it than what Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine made me go through with their stupid f*cking contract.’

‘So, my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… not all of them, I love all of them and I love them back, but it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville,’ he says.

‘So, I feel like my family has done f*cking everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on egg shells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a f*cking puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine, Big Brother, and CKY has started it,’ he adds.

PA Images

Commenting on the video, Steve-O wrote, ‘Bam – the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded.’

‘You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick,’ he added.

In a string of earlier, now-deleted videos, Bam said some of the Jackass crew ‘are a bunch of f*cking assh*les who belong in hell’ and claimed he’s ‘too Jackass for Jackass.’

‘Who the f*ck cares if I’m drunk as hell anymore? Jackass has put me through hell on f*cking wheels for a year-and-a-half… I wrote them so many ideas, and if I’m not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him,’ he said.

Jackass 4 is due for release in October this year.