Bam Margera Says He’s ‘Too Jackass For Jackass’ Amid Concerns Of Breakdown

PA Images/bam__margera/Instagram

Bam Margera says he’s ‘too Jackass for Jackass‘ amid concerns he’s suffering a breakdown.

Margera recently claimed he was removed from the upcoming Jackass 4, with sources involved in the film saying they were making ‘an effort to get Margera help again’.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram, Margera takes aim at his co-stars and Paramount Pictures, saying some of them ‘are a bunch of f*cking assh*les who belong in hell’ and how he’s ‘too Jackass for Jackass‘.

In the first video, Margera accuses director Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville of ‘f*cking him in the head so hard’ by putting him on medication which knocked him out and put him in hospital due to an allergic reaction.

In the second upload, he says: ‘They steal all my ideas and they twist them around. Let’s jump on a f*cking treadmill and get pushed into a garage door… then they claim it was their own ideas…. fuck ’em all.’

In the third video, he appears to take refer to Paramount’s ‘bullsh*t’ rules around drug and alcohol testing. ‘Steve-O’s been sober for over 10 years, he couldn’t deal with this,’ he says.

Margera then claims: ‘Johnny Knoxville still gets drunk on scotch. He’s still on Adderall, he’s the one who taught me it. I’ve been on this for 13 years… and that’s why I’m not in the movie. You f*cking assholes, who the f*ck do you think you are Jeff f*cking f***** Tremaine?’

In the fourth video, Margera says: ‘I am too Jackass for f*cking Jackass. Now they make up their own Jackass. CKY is not involved, my mom and dad are not involved. Ryan Dunn is dead.’

He adds: ‘Rick Kosick can’t take it anymore, Trip Taylor can’t take it anymore, they’re too Hollywood for Hollywood. They’re just a bunch of f*cking assh*les who belong in hell.’

In an earlier emotional video, Margera said: ‘I wrote them so many ideas, and if I’m not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him.’

He added: ‘‘But f*ck, man, I’m not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don’t go see their movie, because I will make mine way f*cking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Jackass was everything to me.’

Jackass officials have yet to comment on Margera’s comments or condition.