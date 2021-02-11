Bam Margera Urges Fans Not To Watch Jackass 4 Because It’s Been ‘F*cking Hell’
Jackass star Bam Margera has urged fans not to watch the upcoming fourth instalment in the franchise due to the tough experience he had with the creators.
The skater and stunt performer opened up about the new Jackass film on social media, where he alleged that creators used his ideas for the film despite not including him in it.
Addressing his followers in a series of since-deleted videos, Margera claimed the film’s creators had ‘put him through f*cking hell on wheels for a year and a half’ by keeping him in Pennsylvania.
Margera said he was subject to frequent sobriety tests, and that he ‘couldn’t leave’ the state. He recalled having to show Paramount Pictures that he was taking anti-depressants every morning, and alleged that he had to pay for rehab treatments and recommended therapy sessions at his own expense, TMZ reports.
Margera commented:
I wrote them so many ideas, and if I’m not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that that’ll make me feel?
The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff f*cking Tremaine, I love him.
F*ck. I’m not in Jackass 4, if anybody cares about me don’t go see their movie because I will make mine way f*cking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Just a buck.
Margera’s plea for money comes as part of an effort to create a competing project, and he included his Venmo details in an Instagram Story to encourage people to donate.
Margera went on to say that Jackass was ‘everything’ to him, before seemingly throwing up and addressing others involved in the franchise, saying: ‘F*ck you Knoxville. F*ck you Spike. F*ck you Jeff. You f*ckers never cared about me, man.’
His comments came amid a series of videos, another of which saw him argue that his fans would ‘understand the f*cking pain that [he’s] going through with Jackass putting [him] through the ringer’.
He continued:
If anybody cares about me at all then throw me a f*cking bone and send a dollar to this Venmo…
I can’t compete with their $10 million budget ladies and gentlemen, but if I had that I would blow them out of the f*cking water.
Margera discussed having experienced suicidal thoughts, explaining that he and his wife moved house after she learned about his feelings. The skater also admitted to drinking a glass of wine and seven beers before posting the videos.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support.
