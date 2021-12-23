Bam Margera’s Jackass Forever Lawsuit Confirmed To Go Ahead

Alamy

A lawsuit filed by Jackass star Bam Margera has been given the go-ahead, following what has been described as a tentative ruling by an LA judge.

In August this year, Margera sued Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks and former co-star Johnny Knoxville, as well as director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze and other companies associated with the upcoming Jackass Forever.

Margera has alleged that his civil rights were violated after producers made him sign a ‘Wellness Agreement’, before cutting him from the Jackass sequel after Adderall was reportedly detected during a mandatory drug test.

The 42-year-old stunt performer, who is understood to take Adderall for attention deficit disorder (ADD), has reportedly battled with substance abuse issues for a number of years.

In his lawsuit, Margera claimed he’d been subjected to ‘inhumane treatment’, arguing that his contract had been ‘wrongfully terminated’.

Issuing a tentative ruling on Friday, December 17, LA Superior Court Judge Robert S. Draper determined that the matter arose from ‘the creation, development, release and distribution of Jackass Forever‘, according to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it would be in the public interest as a movie intended for global distribution which has ‘attracted further attention based on the parties’ legal dispute’.

However, the judge also found Margera’s claims can proceed to discovery as they have the minimal merit necessary to survive the motion.

Draper determined Margera had plausibly alleged that his agreement, which allows Paramount ownership of anything he made for the movie, could be void given that he ‘signed the Wellness Agreement under duress while in rehab, approached with a take-it-or-leave-it proposition’.

Draper wrote:

The purpose of the SLAPP statute’s accelerated hearing is to dispose of claims promptly that implicate free speech that clearly have no merit. Defendants might ultimately prevail as this case continues, but the claims have a minimal merit, and plaintiffs should have an opportunity to conduct discovery to identify certain examples of orally developed ideas that were actually used in the film.

It was further found that Margera had demonstrated a probability of success in his unfair competition claim, in which he claims wrongful termination and discrimination as well as violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

However, Draper struck the causes of action that asked for injunctive relief, concluding that these were ‘not recognized as causes of action in California’. After the hearing, Draper took the matter under submission.

Jackass Forever will hit cinemas February 4, 2022.

