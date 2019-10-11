Band Of Brothers Is Getting A Follow Up Series With Steven Spielberg And Tom Hanks On Board

HBO

Apple’s first in-house series is a massive one: we’re getting a follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Masters of the Air, a follow-up to the critically-lauded HBO war series’, will air exclusively on Apple TV Plus – an upcoming streaming platform set to rival the crowded marketplace.

As reported by Variety, it’s also set to be produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks – the pair were involved in the past two shows, which are regarded as some of the finest television projects ever made.

It’s the first series greenlit with Apple at the helm, with the tech behemoth naming its internal studio Masters – Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, major figures in the video world, have been put in charge of overseeing it.

Masters of the Air, based on the book by Donald L. Miller will follow American bomber boys in World War II. John Orloff, a screenwriter on Band of Brothers, is said to be penning the script, as well as co-executive producing.

Band of Brothers aired on HBO in 2001, and went on to become a legendary moment in TV history. As well as topping IMDb’s television rankings it won a handful of Emmys and a Golden Globe. The Pacific, which aired in 2010, was also a huge success.

Spielberg is executive producing via his Amblin Television banner – the second project Apple will have from the E.T. director next to his much-anticipated return of Amazing Stories.

This comes shortly after the company reached a major TV deal with Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron – the man behind Netflix’s Roma and sci-fi masterpiece, Gravity.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show and Dickinson – with Hailee Steinfeld playing the titular poet – are other flagship shows debuting on the streaming service.

There’s no official release date for Masters of the Air yet, but one can expect it to be another thrilling, incredibly emotional dive into the pits of war.

Apple TV Plus goes live in the UK on November 1st, alongside more than 100 countries at launch.

