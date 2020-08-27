Batman Fans Think They've Spotted A Secret Villain In New Trailer Greg Capullo/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Ever since the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman dropped over the weekend, it’s all fans have been able to talk about.

Advert

For starters, Colin Farrell’s unrecognisable transformation into The Penguin blew everyone’s minds, then attention quickly turned to The Riddler’s coded message, which fans already think they’ve cracked.

Now though, eagle-eyed viewers believe they’ve spotted something else within the trailer in the form of a so-called ‘secret’ villain – something that would hint at the villain being someone other than The Riddler entirely.

See if you can spot anything out of place below:

Advert

If you jump to around the 1:50 mark, you’ll notice Robert Pattinson’s Batman flying up a staircase as passersby look up to see what’s going on.

It’s at this moment fans think they’ve spotted a small Easter egg, with one of the men appearing to be wearing a mask. More specifically, a mask you’d expect a member of the Court of Owls to be wearing, if they happened to be scoping out their prey.

Now, just in case you don’t know who the Court of Owls are, they are a violent organisation who control Gotham City in secret, using murder and money to wield political influence.

the batman court of owls Warner Bros.

Introduced in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s New 52 Batman comic series in 2011, the group were revealed to be a secret order of some of Gotham’s most powerful elite.

The supposed Easter egg was spotted by one Reddit user who asked other members of the social media site if they had spotted ‘the dude in the back that looks like he has a mask on’.

And although this might not be confirmation that the group will appear in the upcoming film, with many users explaining the illusion away with suggestions such as poor lighting, another clue hidden in the trailer might just be.

the batman trailer owl Warner Bros.

Advert

At one point, a gloved hand can be seen opening a card that reads, ‘From your secret friend.’ Although the card itself appears to be from The Riddler, it prominently features an owl with golden eyes alongside the word: ‘Who?’ – something fans believe to be a huge hint about the Court of Owls.

This would fit in with something Matt Reeves previously said at DC Fandome on August 22, with the director hinting that The Batman will follow a similar story line to the comics.

Reeves said, as per Inverse:

You see [Batman’s] not having any of the effect that he that wants to have yet. And that is when the murders start to happen. The murders begin to describe the sort of history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but it opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther. But as that story starts to come out, without being an origin tale for him, touches on his origins.

Warner Bros.

Basically, all signs are pointing towards the Court of Owls being centred as the bad guys in the upcoming movie – and if not in this one, it’s certainly looking as though they’ll be introduced at least.

Who else can’t wait?



The Batman hits cinemas on October 1, 2021.