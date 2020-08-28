Batman Fans Want These Actors To Play The Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson PA/Warner Bros.

With plenty of buzz around R-Patz donning on the famous cape and cowl in The Batman, fans have been sharing their thoughts on who they’d love to see as a dream incarnation of the Joker.

Advert

The first trailer for Matt Reeves’ imagining of the caped crusader got many excited after seeing the anticipated footage of Pattinson in action.

So we thought why not board the hype train and ask, through a series of Twitter polls, who fans reckon should play the iconic role of the Joker, should he by some miracle appear alongside Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler in the upcoming movie.

Round one kicked it off asking whether classic Joker from Tim Burton’s Batman, played by Jack Nicholson, would be a good fit, or if the versatile Johnny Depp or Adrien Brody would suit the role – with an overwhelming win for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Advert

Round two pitted the most recent Joker actor and subsequent Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix against the legendary, Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, and Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his Bohemian Rhapsody efforts as Freddie Mercury.

Clearly, Phoenix was still very fresh in everyone’s minds, plus we all know he’s just a bit brilliant playing the role.

The third round was a bit more competitive, with former Joker in Suicide Squad and Blade Runner 2049 weirdo Jared Leto taking a third of the vote, Leo DiCaprio amassing half the vote, and outsider Sam Rockwell with just 20%.

Round four saw former Riddler in 1995’s Batman Forever Jim Carrey take favour with voters, leaving poor Riz Ahmed and Oscar Isaac out in the cold.

The final round took each previous winner to see who audiences would prefer and, well, the results were not at all surprising. With over 46%, Phoenix nabbed the win (again), meaning fans really want to see him come face-to-face with Pattinson’s fresh take of the character.

Advert

So there you have it, Pattinson versus Phoenix is what people appear to have on their minds, but maybe lockdown has gotten to them because the chances of it happening are, shall we say, rare.

Despite all the excitement, the plot for The Batman is yet to be revealed, with its trailer proving exciting and intriguing, as it gives little away. Hopefully we’ll see the start of a new Bats legacy, after Ben Affleck’s take on the brooding billionaire fell apart faster than you could say Justice League 2.

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 1 October, with a UK release date yet to be announced.