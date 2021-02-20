Batman Returns Clip Shows Michelle Pfeiffer Whipping Heads Off Dummies In Single Take

Warner Bros.

Batman Returns footage has emerged of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman whipping the heads off four dummies in a single take.

Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle is undefeated; then, now and probably always. She was one of the most memorable parts of Tim Burton’s gothic 1992 follow-up to his take on the caped crusader, and her skills as the villainess went far beyond her acting abilities.

Advert 10

The clip was shared to Twitter by Mikey Walsh, who wrote: ‘Michelle Phieffer as Catwoman, whipping the heads off 4 Mannequins, & skipping away, all in one take.. cause you can’t defeat a bad b*tch.’

Walsh added: ‘I have never seen a movie with Michelle Pfeiffer, where she doesn’t f*cking bring it, and yet, through her whole career, people always focused more on her looks. Even in interviews for Scarface and such, she was asked more about her diet than her craft.’

It was later shared by Netflix social media manager Jarett Wieselman, who wrote: ‘Reminder: Michelle Pfeiffer whipped the heads off those four mannequins IN ONE TAKE to thunderous applause from the Batman Returns crew!’

Advert 10

Check out the original clip from the movie below:

Pfeiffer, 62, earlier attracted acclaim for performing all of her own stunts, especially with the whip. In a 1992 interview with Rolling Stone, Burton said: ‘She was better than her stunt people. She mad the whip beautiful, kind of an art form.’

In order to perfect her performance as the DC character, she did extensive physical training, including gymnastics, yoga and kickboxing. Anthony De Longis, who trained Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones, also helped Pfeiffer in learning to use the whip.

Advert 10

She’s still got the whip, digging it out back in 2019 and saying on Instagram: ‘Look what I found… needs a little TLC.’ In a later post, Pfeiffer even showed off her skills.

With Keaton set to reprise his role as the dark knight in The Flash movie, Pfeiffer would also be open to coming back. ‘I would if anyone asked me but no one’s asked me yet,’ she told Screen Rant.

Advert 10