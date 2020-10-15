BBC Announces True Crime Drama About Jimmy Savile Scandal
BBC One has announced plans to make a mini-series about disgraced television personality Jimmy Savile.
Entitled The Reckoning, the series will follow Savile’s career and the sexual abuse scandal that emerged following his death in 2011.
Neil McKay, who wrote BAFTA award-winning Fred West drama Appropriate Adult, will write the script. It’s not yet been confirmed who will portray Savile.
In a statement, executive producer Jeff Pope described The Reckoning as being ‘a story that has to be told’:
We must understand why a man like Jimmy Savile seemed to remain immune for so long to proper scrutiny and criminal investigation.
BBC drama controller Piers Wenger stated that The Reckoning will ‘not intend to sensationalise these crimes’ aiming instead ‘to give voice to his victims’:
We will work with survivors to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect and to examine the institutions which Jimmy Savile was associated with and the circumstances in which these crimes took place.
Best known for shows such as Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It, Savile was one of the most famous British entertainers of the 1970s and 80s.
After an ITV documentary team investigated claims of sexual abuse against Savile in 2011, further abuse allegations emerged, leading to public inquiries.
It was discovered that Savile had used his position within various institutions to prey upon hundreds of people.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
In 2016, an independent investigation found that the BBC missed opportunities to stop "monstrous" abuse by the presenter and DJ because of a "culture of fear". The Dame Janet Smith review identified 72 victims of Savile in connection with his work at the BBC, including eight who were raped. Eleven of his victims were younger than 12 years old. The BBC was also criticised for dropping a Newsnight investigation into the sexual abuse claims - which was then picked up by ITV. The BBC's former director general George Entwistle later admitted to MPs this had been the wrong decision. The Reckoning will be written by Neil McKay, who was also behind Appropriate Adult - the Bafta-winning drama about serial killer Fred West. He and Pope also worked on Moorside, about the disappearance of Shannon Matthews; and the forthcoming Four Lives, on the murders of four young gay men by Stephen Port.