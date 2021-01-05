BBC Bringing School Education To TV For Kids Without Internet BBC/PA Images

The BBC is set to deliver the ‘biggest education offer in its history’ by bringing curriculum-based learning to television.

Following calls from parents, teachers and unions, Boris Johnson announced this week that schools and colleges would remain closed as Britain enters its third national lockdown.

The U-turn came as a surprise for many parents expecting their children to return to school following the Christmas break, and for families without internet, the prospect of home schooling and online learning is made vastly more difficult.

Online classes PA Images

In an effort to ensure all children can continue to learn, the BBC has today announced that it will bring together BBC Two, CBBC, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, as well as online platforms, to deliver education.

As of next Monday, January 11, CBBC will host a three-hour block of primary school programming starting from 9am. Programs available are set to include BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily, as well as other educational programming such as Our School and Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories, Art Ninja and Operation Ouch.

Secondary school students will be able to access learning via BBC Two, which will offer programming to support the GCSE curriculum across at least two hours of content each weekday.

According to a press release from the BBC, the content will be built around Bitesize Daily secondary shows as well as Shakespeare and classic drama adaptations. Students will also be able to view science, history and factual titles from the BBC’s award-winning factual programming units.

Children can also access educational content at a time that suits them through the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, which will air Bitesize Daily primary and secondary every day.

Commenting on the initiative, BBC Director General Tim Davie said:

Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year. Education is absolutely vital – the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.

TV remote Pixabay

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, added:

The BBC has helped the nation through some of the toughest moments of the last century, and for the next few weeks it will help our children learn whilst we stay home, protect the NHS and save lives. This will be a lifeline to parents and I welcome the BBC playing its part.

The BBC provides a wealth of content for students studying during lockdown, with BBC Bitesize online expanding its offer of structured lessons in Maths and English for all year groups.

Students can find content appropriate for the spring curriculum under ‘This Term’s Topics’, which offers information that can be incorporated into a learning plan or used to explore different topics.

Bitesize also offers two-week English and Maths learning packs for years 7, 8 and 9, as well as information on revision for students in years 10 and 11.

