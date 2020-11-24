BBC Confirms Gavin And Stacey Will Return With Future Episodes BBC

After leaving us on tenterhooks at the end of the Christmas episode, the BBC has confirmed that Gavin and Stacey will be back.

The much-loved comedy returned to our screens for a one-off special last year, almost a decade after the third and final season aired on TV.

Advert 10

We still didn’t find out what happened on the fishing trip, but we did get a glimpse into the lives of the characters years down the line. The episode came to an end on a cliffhanger as Nessa got down on one knee, and as the credits started to roll it seemed like we might never find out Smithy’s answer.

Gavin and Stacey christmas special BBC

Now, however, the BBC has revealed that we will find out… eventually.

Per Tyla, BBC’s Charlotte Moore commented: ‘[A new episode] wasn’t something that was going to happen this year’, adding: ‘one day’.

Advert 10

Earlier this year, star Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, admitted that ‘it’s a question of when, not if’ the show would return.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he commented:

I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger. After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more.

Gavin and Stacey BBC

Advert 10

Lamb discussed his own thoughts for bringing the characters back, saying he thought it would be ‘logical’ to do a Gavin and Stacey movie, but he stressed that’s ‘just my idea’.

I’ve no doubt fans would be over the moon with a two-hour storyline, but as long as the cliffhanger is resolved at some point, we’ll be happy.