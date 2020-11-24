unilad
Advert

BBC Confirms Gavin And Stacey Will Return With Future Episodes

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Nov 2020 15:10
BBC Confirms Gavin And Stacey Will Return With Future EpisodesBBC Confirms Gavin And Stacey Will Return With Future EpisodesBBC

After leaving us on tenterhooks at the end of the Christmas episode, the BBC has confirmed that Gavin and Stacey will be back. 

The much-loved comedy returned to our screens for a one-off special last year, almost a decade after the third and final season aired on TV.

Advert

We still didn’t find out what happened on the fishing trip, but we did get a glimpse into the lives of the characters years down the line. The episode came to an end on a cliffhanger as Nessa got down on one knee, and as the credits started to roll it seemed like we might never find out Smithy’s answer.

Gavin and Stacey christmas specialGavin and Stacey christmas specialBBC

Now, however, the BBC has revealed that we will find out… eventually.

Per Tyla, BBC’s Charlotte Moore commented: ‘[A new episode] wasn’t something that was going to happen this year’, adding: ‘one day’.

Advert

Earlier this year, star Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, admitted that ‘it’s a question of when, not if’ the show would return.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he commented:

I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger. After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more.

Gavin and StaceyGavin and StaceyBBC
Advert

Lamb discussed his own thoughts for bringing the characters back, saying he thought it would be ‘logical’ to do a Gavin and Stacey movie, but he stressed that’s ‘just my idea’.

I’ve no doubt fans would be over the moon with a two-hour storyline, but as long as the cliffhanger is resolved at some point, we’ll be happy.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert
News

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers Are ‘Wrong’ But Confirms COVID Vaccine Won’t Be Compulsory
News

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers Are ‘Wrong’ But Confirms COVID Vaccine Won’t Be Compulsory

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, BBC, comedy, Gavin and Stacey, Now, TV

Credits

Tyla

  1. Tyla

    BBC Confirms Gavin & Stacey Will Return With Future Episodes

 