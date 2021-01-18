BBC Confirms Peaky Blinders Ending After Series Six As Filming Resumes BBC

Peaky Blinders‘ sixth and final season has finally picked up filming again.

The last highly-anticipated chapter of the BBC drama is officially on the way once more. Like many movie and TV productions during the pandemic, it was forced to pause in order to keep the cast and crew safe.

Now, creator and writer Steven Knight has confirmed: ‘Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.’

Peaky Blinders BBC

On the show’s website, Knight added: ‘We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.’

Caryn Mandabach, executive producer on the show, also said: ‘Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.’

She added: ‘Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.’

Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby BBC

The website urges that the team has implemented ‘comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series will be produced in a safe and responsible manner, and in accordance with government guidelines, during this time of global pandemic’.

Tommy Bulfin, executive producer for the BBC, said: ‘We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen. Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.’

Peaky Blinders Sam Claflin BBC

The fifth season of BBC’s hugely popular period drama looked at the rise of fascism via Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). The actor earlier told Digital Spy how much he ‘thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed being a part of series five’ and while he can’t yet confirm his return, he’s ‘growing the tache out already… I’m ready now, so we’ll see’.

Finn Cole, who plays Michael Gray, earlier told NME: ‘I can’t wait to get back to work and for the fans to see it because they’ve been waiting so patiently for so long now; it’s about time we gave them something.’