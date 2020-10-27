BBC Pulls Oscar Pistorius Documentary Trailer After Complaints Over Reeva Steenkamp BBC

The BBC has removed the trailer for its new documentary on the life of Oscar Pistorius, after receiving backlash for its erasure of his former partner Reeva Steenkamp, whom he was convicted of killing.

The four-part documentary series, titled The Trials of Oscar Pistorius, commissioned for ESPN, explores the big moments in Pistorious’s career and rise to global stardom.

It will follow the first amputee to compete at the Olympic Games and all the way to his ultimate demise, conviction for the murder of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine’s Day, 2013.

Watch the now removed trailer below:

The trailer that the BBC has since pulled lasts a little under two minutes and fails to mention Steenkamp by name even once.

People have also blasted the way it frames the convicted killer, giving a ‘both sides’ argument. The footage, as you can see, will anger many for the way it tries to balance out the did-he-or-didn’t-he debate.

Following the backlash, the BBC removed the trailer and released the following statement.

The statement acknowledging their mistake read:

We regret that the original trail did not refer to Reeva Steenkamp directly. We are aware of the upset it has caused, which was never the intention. We have removed the trail and it will be replaced by something more representative of the series, which examines in detail a number of complex issues connected to her murder.

September 2014 saw a not guilty verdict recorded, instead holding him accountable for culpable homicide. The sentence carried a maximum term of five years in prison.

After a Supreme Court of Appeal judgement, the formerly-adored star’s conviction was overturned and he was found guilty of murder, after a hugely divisive trial. His sentence was increased to 15 years, having already served some of it.

Pistorius, 33, has always protested his innocence, saying that he never intended to kill her and didn’t know it was Steenkamp stood in the bathroom of their home.

Upon his increased sentence, the judge reminded Pistorious that he should have known shooting someone stood behind a door, at such close proximity, would have likely killed them.

The Trials of Oscar Pistorius will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from November 7 and will air on BBC Two at a later date.