Beavis And Butt-Head Creator Reveals Their Middle-Aged Comeback

Alamy

The creator of 90s comedy Beavis and Butt-Head has revealed what the two friends look like in middle-age ahead of their upcoming comeback.

Mike Judge brought Beavis and Butt-Head to life after MTV commissioned a full series for the two characters, voicing their iconic chuckles and poor decisions as they sought to end their boredom.

The original series ran between 1993 and 1997 before being revived in 2011 for an eighth season, but last year it was revealed that the characters would return in a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie for Paramount+.

Paramount Television

Details about the new project have been few and far between since the initial announcement, but Judge took to Twitter today, January 5, to give fans a glimpse at what they might expect from a now-middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head.

Alongside drawings of the characters with glasses, beer bellies and receding hairlines, Judge wrote, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.’

The creator’s implication that the pair will be getting ‘back in shape’ suggests the drawings may not be the final version of Beavis and Butt-Head we’ll see in the film, but after so many years it’s only natural that they’d have changed a bit!

MTV Entertainment Group President Chris McCarthy expressed the channel’s excitement to be reunited with Judge when the film was first announced, saying, ‘We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central.’

He continued, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.’

At the time, Judge added, ‘It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.’

Paramount Television

According to a report cited by Comicbook, the new film follows the pair as they enter ‘a ‘whole new Gen Z world’ with meta-themes that are said to be relatable to both new fans, who may be unfamiliar with the original series, and old’.

Fans of the original series have expressed their excitement for the new project, with many sharing Judge’s recent tweet and saying they ‘can’t wait’ to see Beavis and Butt-Head back up to their antics.

