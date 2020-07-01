Beavis And Butt-Head Reboot Officially Announced MTV

A Beavis and Butt-Head reboot is officially on the way, which will see the duo enter into a ‘whole new Gen Z world’.

Having originally aired on MTV, show creator Mike Judge has officially teamed up with Comedy Central to bring the comedy back to life.

Judge will write, produce and voice the show, as the franchise relaunches with two new seasons, new spin offs and specials thrown in for good measure.

Chris McCarthy, who oversees ViacomCBS’s entertainment and youth group as president, said, as per ComicBook:

We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central. Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.

Judge added:

It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.

Beavis and Butt-Head first launched on MTV in 1993 and quickly gained a cult following, as the animation followed two unintelligent teenage, delinquent, TV-watching couch potatoes with poor social etiquette called Beavis and Butt-Head. Together the pair went on various adventures while addressing topical situations in their own way.

And, when they return, they look set to do a lot more of the same, except this time it will be through a millennial lens. With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, it will be interesting to hear what they have to say about it all.

The show was highly praised for its satirical, scathing commentary on a number of various controversial topics, and by 1996 the animation was even made into a feature length film with Paramount Pictures, titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

It has been nearly nine years since any new Beavis and Butt-Head material was released, with the final episode of season eight airing on MTV on December 29, 2011. Given the young adult fan group the show brought in back in the 90s, it will be interesting to see whether the reboot will retain previous fans, as well as garner new ones.

At the moment, there’s no word on when the new episodes will be set for release, but in the meantime there’s plenty of old episodes to get reacquainted with.