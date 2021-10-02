Behind The Scenes Shot Reveals Why You Never See The Camera In The Mirror In A Movie

Warner Bros.

A short clip has revealed the behind-the-scenes secret to filming someone in front of a mirror.

It’s one of those things you take for granted when you’re watching a movie or a TV show. A character will be going about their daily business in front of the mirror – combing their hair, brushing their teeth, doing their makeup – and we think nothing of it. After all, it’s not like they’re doing anything out of the ordinary, is it?

Advert 10

Well, that’s until you start really thinking about how they managed the shot, whether it’s Anthony Ramos staring out at the dancers through his reflection in In the Heights or that ground-breaking moment in Contact.

Now, there’s a few different ways filmmakers can get around this, as broken down by Paul E.T. on YouTube. In horror movies, when characters close the door of a mirrored cabinet (often revealing something scary behind them), it’ll be filmed from an angle that allows the cinematographer to stand out of view.

There’s also the likes of what’s seen in Terminator 2 and Sucker Punch. While Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor fiddles with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘cybernetic organism’ in the mirror, the back of his head is actually a dummy and mirror is a window. However, in order to get the reflection of Sarah, the actor’s twin sister Leslie stepped in, and they matched each other’s movements.

Advert 10

In Sucker Punch, the camera shows three of the characters getting ready in a dressing room. Somehow, as it drifts across the frame, the camera never comes into view, and somehow crosses the boundary of the mirror onto the other side. Similarly, there’s no CGI trickery – it’s another set of actors desperately trying to match their movements to make it seem like a mirror, when it’s just a window.

Then there’s the infamous shot in Contact; as the camera tracks the young girl running through the house, it’s not actually her hand that reaches for the mirror. So, most of the scene is straight from the camera, while a portion towards the end is CGI’d onto the mirror, then a stand-in grabs the medicine out the cabinet, making for a hugely effective scene.